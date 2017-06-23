Democratic congressman: Our 'toxic' brand under Pelosi makes it hard to win

As an independent, I agree that Pelosi is toxic for Democrats. I'd like to see both parties succeed and I think for the Democrats if they don't change their leadership it will be very difficult to take back the House.
What does everyone else think?
